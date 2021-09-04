Garrett Clayton Marries Blake Knight in 'Fairytale' Wedding!

Big news for Garrett Clayton – he’s married!

The 30-year-old Teen Beach Movie actor married Blake Knight on Saturday (September 4) after more than 10 years together.

Garrett and Blake got engaged in 2018 after dating since 2011. They had to postpone their wedding twice because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been trying to get married for a long time,” Garrett told People. “So we’re just excited.”

Garrett and the screenwriter got married in a garden party-themed wedding at a private residence in Los Angeles with 160 of their closest friends and family in attendance.

The couple’s close friend Alicia Silverstone officiated the ceremony.

After the ceremony, guests played games like bocce ball, croquet, oversized Connect 4, and giant Jenga on the property’s lawn.

Blake said that he and Garrett wanted everything at the wedding “really bright and colorful and cheery.”

“We really wanted the wedding to be fun,” Garrett added. “Not just fun for us, but fun for everybody.”

Garrett says that their wedding was a “fairytale,” while Blake added, “We’re lucky that we’re in a place now that we can actually share our lives together both publicly and privately.”

Congrats Garrett and Blake!