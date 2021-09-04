Top Stories
Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 7:23 pm

Hailee Steinfeld, Nicholas Hoult, & More Young Hollywood Stars Take Over the Venice Red Carpet!

So many stars from Young Hollywood are at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this weekend and they’re all wearing the same designer!

Hailee Steinfeld, Nicholas Hoult, and a bunch of other young stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of Official Competition on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event were Chase Stokes, Antonia Gentry, Maude Apatow, Lexi Underwood, Barbara Palvin, Adria Arjona, and Laura Haddock. You can see everyone’s red carpet looks by scrolling down in this post!

Official Competition is a new Spanish-language movie starring Penelope Cruz as a “renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie.”

Hailee Steinfeld at the Venice Film Festival

Hailee Steinfeld

FYI: Hailee Steinfeld, best known for the Pitch Perfect movies and her Apple TV+ series Dickinson, is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

Nicholas Hoult at the Venice Film Festival

Nicholas Hoult

FYI: Nicholas Hoult is best known for movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Favourite.

Antonia Gentry at the Venice Film Festival

Antonia Gentry

FYI: Antonia Gentry, best known for the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, is wearing an Armani dress.

Chase Stokes at the Venice Film Festival

Chase Stokes

FYI: Chase Stokes is best known for the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Lexi Underwood at the Venice Film Festival

Lexi Underwood

FYI: Lexi Underwood, best known for the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, is wearing an Armani dress.

Maude Apatow at the Venice Film Festival

Maude Apatow

FYI: Maude Apatow, best known for the HBO series Euphoria, is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

Barbara Palvin at the Venice Film Festival

Barbara Palvin

FYI: Model Barbara Palvin is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

Adria Arjona at the Venice Film Festival

Adria Arjona

FYI: Adria Arjona, best known for the Netflix movie 6 Underground, is wearing an Armani Privé Couture dress.

Laura Haddock at the Venice Film Festival

Laura Haddock

FYI: Laura Haddock, the star of Netflix’s White Lies series, is wearing an Armani dress.

