Legendary 'Today' Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87, Al Roker & Others Pay Tribute

Willard Scott, who is best know as the longtime weatherman on the Today show, has died at the age of 87.

Current weatherman Al Roker and other members of the Today family are paying tribute to the iconic television personality.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Al wrote on Instagram.

Former anchor Katie Couric said, “I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn’t make it to the front of the Smucker’s jar, but you changed so many lives for the better.”

NBC News chief Andrea Mitchell said, “My longtime friend in the DC bureau, a ray of sunshine no matter what the weather or how grim the news. Beloved by fans and colleagues alike.”

We’re sending our condolences to Willard‘s loved ones during this difficult time.