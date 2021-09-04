Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 5:30 pm

Legendary 'Today' Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87, Al Roker & Others Pay Tribute

Legendary 'Today' Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87, Al Roker & Others Pay Tribute

Willard Scott, who is best know as the longtime weatherman on the Today show, has died at the age of 87.

Current weatherman Al Roker and other members of the Today family are paying tribute to the iconic television personality.

Click inside to see what they wrote…

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Al wrote on Instagram.

Former anchor Katie Couric said, “I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn’t make it to the front of the Smucker’s jar, but you changed so many lives for the better.”

NBC News chief Andrea Mitchell said, “My longtime friend in the DC bureau, a ray of sunshine no matter what the weather or how grim the news. Beloved by fans and colleagues alike.”

We’re sending our condolences to Willard‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
willard scott dead 01
willard scott dead 02
willard scott dead 03
willard scott dead 04
willard scott dead 05
willard scott dead 06
willard scott dead 07
willard scott dead 08
willard scott dead 09
willard scott dead 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Willard Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr