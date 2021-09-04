Lindsie Chrisley Explains Why She'll Never Reconcile with Her Dad Todd Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about her relationship with her father, Todd Chrisley.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Chrisley Knows Best star discussed her complicated relationship with her family and why she doesn’t think she and her father will every reconcile.

Click inside to see what she said…

After she announced her divorce from Will Campbell in July after nine years of marriage, Todd shared a message of support on Instagram without directly naming her.

Lindsie told the outlet that she didn’t feel his message was genuine because he never reached out to her privately. She also shared that she never listened to the comments he made about her on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, where he said that he was praying for her, Will and their 8-year-old son Jackson.

“Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me,” she said. “So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it’s hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don’t feel are pure.”

She added that she only addresses things her family has said about her publicly and that she believes there’s no hope for a reconciliation between them.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie shared. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

While she said that she misses her family, she feels it’s healthier for her to not be in communication with them.

“But then in a lot of ways, I feel like it’s a lot healthier for me to be where I’m at,” she explained. “I need to protect my peace and I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time. And unfortunately I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in. And so I’m always the target.”

Lindsie also responded to Todd‘s claims that she was jealous of her siblings, particularly her 24-year-old sister Savannah.

“What is there to be jealous of? I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path,” she said. “I’m educated. I have my own home. I have a beautiful child. I have a great life. I have a life outside of the public eye that I truly value. And there’s nothing to be jealous of because they’re on a reality TV show? I’m not envious of anyone who’s on reality TV.”

She went on to say that she hopes her family respects her boundaries.

“Leave me alone,” she said. “Let me live my life.”

Last year, Todd revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus. See what he said about his diagnosis…