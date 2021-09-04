Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Reveals Name of Newborn Son!

Perrie Edwards is sharing more details about her newborn baby!

Two weeks after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the 28-year-old Little Mix singer revealed that she had a son, and also announced his name.

Perrie took to her Instagram on Saturday (September 4) to reveal that she and 28-year-old pro soccer player named their son Axel.

“2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain 💙” Perrie wrote along with two super cute photos of Axel all bundled up in a white blanket while wearing a blue knit hat.

Perrie and Alex first confirmed they were dating back in February 2017.

They welcomed Axel on August 21st.

One of Perrie‘s Little Mix band members gave birth to twins just days before she welcomed Axel!