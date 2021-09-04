Lorde Drops Out of MTV VMAs 2021 Performance

Upsetting news for Lorde fans.

On Saturday (September 4), MTV announced that the 24-year-old singer will no longer be performing at the upcoming 2021 Video Music Awards.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” the VMAs tweeted.

Lorde was expected to hit the stage for a performance of one of her new songs from her latest album Solar Power, which she released last month.

The last time Lorde took the stage at the VMAs was back in 2017, where she danced along to her song “Homemade Dynamite” instead of singing because she was battling the flu at the time.

The 2021 MTV VMAs are set to take place on Sunday, September 12.