Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 12:38 pm

Mark Ronson Announces He's Married to Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday

Mark Ronson Announces He's Married to Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married!

The Oscar-winning music producer announced the exciting news in an Instagram post that he put up on his 46th birthday.

Mark wrote a love letter to Grace, 35, and revealed to fans at the end of his post that they are now married.

Click inside to read the letter…

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married),” he captioned the post. See their wedding photo on his Instagram page!

Back in July, Mark and Grace made their first official appearance as a couple while attending a Gucci event in the Hamptons. You can see those photos in the gallery!

We first learned that the two stars were a couple last year when they were spotted having dinner with friends.

Just Jared on Facebook
mark ronson grace gummer married 01
mark ronson grace gummer married 02
mark ronson grace gummer married 03
mark ronson grace gummer married 04
mark ronson grace gummer married 05

Photos: BFA for Gucci
Posted to: Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr