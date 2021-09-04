Mark Ronson Announces He's Married to Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married!

The Oscar-winning music producer announced the exciting news in an Instagram post that he put up on his 46th birthday.

Mark wrote a love letter to Grace, 35, and revealed to fans at the end of his post that they are now married.

Click inside to read the letter…

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married),” he captioned the post. See their wedding photo on his Instagram page!

Back in July, Mark and Grace made their first official appearance as a couple while attending a Gucci event in the Hamptons. You can see those photos in the gallery!

We first learned that the two stars were a couple last year when they were spotted having dinner with friends.