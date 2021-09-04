'Money Heist' Stars Jaime Lorente & Esther Acebo Attend Venice Film Festival After Season 5 Premiere!

The fifth season of Money Heist just premiered on Netflix and stars Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo are celebrating at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The actors were in attendance at the premiere of the new Spanish-language film Official Competition on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Jaime and Esther play a couple on the Netflix series Money Heist. In season one, Jaime‘s Denver is part of the group of people trying to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The group holds everyone inside as hostages, including Esther‘s character Monica, who is the secretary for Mint’s director. She falls in love with Denver and becomes an accomplice to the group.

The first part of season five is streaming now and the remaining episodes will premiere on December 3.

FYI: Esther is wearing a Giorgio Armani gown.

