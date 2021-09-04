Naomi Osaka Says Tennis No Longer Brings Her Joy, Will Take an 'Indefinite Break'

Naomi Osaka has announced that she’s taking an indefinite break from playing tennis.

The 23-year-old tennis player made the announcement after her shocking loss at the 2021 U.S. Open on Friday (September 3) in New York City.

Naomi is the defending champion of the U.S. Open and she lost to Leylah Fernandez during her third round match. During the match, she threw her racket to the ground several times and was even issued a warning for hitting the ball into the stands.

During a tearful press conference after the match, Naomi talked about her future plans.

Naomi said that “recently, like, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal.”

“Basically I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” she said. “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

