Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 11:14 am

Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Make First Public Appearance at Horan & Rose Charity Gala

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are making their red carpet debut together!

The 27-year-old One Direction alum was spotted with his arm around his 24-year-old girlfriend on Friday (September 3) at the Horan & Rose Gala in London, England.

Niall hosted the event with golfer Justin Rose to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

He stepped out in a dark yellow suit with a white button down, while Amelia opted for a glamourous black dress that featured a bustier top and beaded skirt.

The pair were first rumored to be dating in July 2020 and were later spotted going on a walk together in London.

Niall recently opened up about his time in One Direction in a candid new interview. Check it out
