Sat, 04 September 2021 at 11:13 am

Oscar Isaac Adorably Held Jessica Chastain's Purse During Their Venice Photo Call!

Oscar Isaac Adorably Held Jessica Chastain's Purse During Their Venice Photo Call!

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have reunited in Venice!

The frequent co-stars posed together while promoting their upcoming HBO series Scenes From a Marriage at a photo call on Saturday morning (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Oscar and Jessica have been at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the past few days and this is already the third project that he is promoting there!

During the photo call, Oscar was adorably seen holding Jessica‘s purse for her. The photos are so cute!

Scenes from a Marriage re-examines Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 Swedish show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The limited series premieres on HBO on September 12. Check out the new trailer!

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Giambattista Valli suit, a Pourchet bag, and Le Silla shoes.

Click through the gallery for 40+ photos from the event…

