Penelope Cruz Attends the 'Official Competition' Venice Premiere with Antonio Banderas!

Penelope Cruz is attending another 2021 Venice Film Festival premiere!

The 47-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside co-star Antonio Banderas, 61, at the premiere of their film Official Competition on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The actors were joined at the event by co-star Oscar Martinez and Antonio‘s longtime love Nicole Kimpel. Check out photos from the daytime event as well!

In the Spanish-language movie, Penelope “plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie,” according to Deadline.

This is Penelope‘s second movie to premiere at the festival. Her first one was the opening night selection!

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel dress.

