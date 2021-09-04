Penelope Cruz Looks Classic in Chanel at Her Venice Photo Call with Antonio Banderas!

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are all smiles at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 47-year-old actress and the 61-year-old actor posed for a photo call for their movie Official Competition on Saturday morning (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The actors were joined at the event by co-star Oscar Martinez.

In the Spanish-language movie, Penelope “plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie,” according to Deadline.

This is Penelope‘s second movie to premiere at the festival. Her first one was the opening night selection!

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel dress.

