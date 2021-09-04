Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 1:05 pm

Pete Buttigieg Announces Arrival of His Twins - See the First Photo

Pete Buttigieg Announces Arrival of His Twins - See the First Photo

Pete Buttigieg has announced exciting news – he and husband Chasten are the parents of twins!

The 39-year-old United States secretary of transportation and former presidential hopeful previously revealed that he and Chasten were growing their family. Now, the couple has introduced their children to the world.

Click inside to see the first photo of the babies…

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Pete tweeted on Saturday morning (September 4).

Chasten wrote on his Instagram page, “Peter and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

The couple got engaged back in 2017 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. Pete recently went viral for a shirtless photo shared by his husband after a 60-mile bike ride.
Just Jared on Facebook
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 01
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 02
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 03
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 04
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 05
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 06
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 07
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 08
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 09
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 10
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 11
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 12
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 13
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 14
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 15
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 16
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 17
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 18
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 19
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 20
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 21
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 22
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 23
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 24
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 25
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 26
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 27
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 28
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 29
pete buttigieg chasten memorial day weekend 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr