Pete Buttigieg Announces Arrival of His Twins - See the First Photo

Pete Buttigieg has announced exciting news – he and husband Chasten are the parents of twins!

The 39-year-old United States secretary of transportation and former presidential hopeful previously revealed that he and Chasten were growing their family. Now, the couple has introduced their children to the world.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Pete tweeted on Saturday morning (September 4).

Chasten wrote on his Instagram page, “Peter and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

The couple got engaged back in 2017 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. Pete recently went viral for a shirtless photo shared by his husband after a 60-mile bike ride.