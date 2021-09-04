Ruth Wilson Steps Out for Venice Photo Call for 'True Things'

Top Stories
Sat, 04 September 2021 at 2:08 pm

Ruth Wilson poses for photos while attending the photo call for her movie True Things during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-star Tom Burke and the film’s director and co-writer, Harry Wootliff.

True Things “follows a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life.”

Ruth produced the movie with Jude Law and she opened up to THR about turning the Deborah Kay Davies novel into a film.

She said, “I was working on a play with Jude Law, and he gave me the book because he saw something in it. At the time — this was 2012 — while there were female-led stories, it didn’t feel like there was something like this: a truly subjective, really intimate, truly feminine lens into an experience like this.”

FYI: Ruth is wearing Nina Ricci.

Click through the gallery for 25+ photos of Ruth Wilson at the photo call…

