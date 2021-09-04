Ruth Wilson Steps Out for Venice Photo Call for 'True Things'
Ruth Wilson poses for photos while attending the photo call for her movie True Things during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.
The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-star Tom Burke and the film’s director and co-writer, Harry Wootliff.
True Things “follows a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life.”
Ruth produced the movie with Jude Law and she opened up to THR about turning the Deborah Kay Davies novel into a film.
She said, “I was working on a play with Jude Law, and he gave me the book because he saw something in it. At the time — this was 2012 — while there were female-led stories, it didn’t feel like there was something like this: a truly subjective, really intimate, truly feminine lens into an experience like this.”
FYI: Ruth is wearing Nina Ricci.
Click through the gallery for 25+ photos of Ruth Wilson at the photo call…