Sat, 04 September 2021 at 6:17 pm

Source Close to Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Her 'Shocking' Divorce Announcement

Source Close to Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Her 'Shocking' Divorce Announcement

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook made a surprising announcement on Friday to tell fans that they’re getting a divorce.

The 35-year-old The Flight Attendant actress released a joint statement with Karl, 30, in which they revealed they will be going in “opposite directions” following three years of marriage.

Now, a source close to the couple is opening up about the “shocking” breakup.

Click inside to read what the source said…

“In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great,” the source told People. “The split seems very sudden. It’s pretty shocking.”

Kaley and Karl met in 2016 and fell in love over their love of horses as they are both equestrians. They tied the knot in 2018.

Just hours after the breakup announcement, Kaley made a move to make their split final.
