Taryn Manning Says She Was 'Attacked' by White Women Over Her 'Karen' Role

Taryn Manning is opening up about the backlash she received over her role in the new thriller Karen.

In a new interview, the 42-year-old actress said she was “attacked by white women” because of the role.

“I was, kind of, taking it on head first and, like, responding to people, you know, ‘I’m so sorry you feel that way,’” Taryn shared in an interview with Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo for Mr. Warburton magazine.

Taryn added, “I was attacked a lot by white women who felt that I had betrayed my own race.”

Click inside to read more…

In the movie, Taryn plays Karen White, a “racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her.”

While preparing for the role, Taryn had to get into the “Red Zone,” which Dr. Lombardo describes as the mindset “where high levels of stress when fear takes over rational thinking. We all have a red zone it’s just learning how to keep it in check.”

“Karen needed to get out of the Red Zone,” Taryn added. “I think that if she could be looking outside of herself and if she had any type of a higher conscious level or a friend, perhaps who actually cared about her, she would be able to have the skill set to say, ‘This is just a bad moment, it’s not really about him or them, this is just my stuff.’”

Karen is out in select theaters now. You can watch the trailer here.