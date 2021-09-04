'The Other Two' Star Heléne Yorke Announces She's Married!

Big news for Heléne Yorke – she’s married!

The 36-year-old The Other Two star announced on Friday (September 3) that she married her fiance in Brooklyn, New York.

On her Instagram, Heléne shared some stunning photos of her Maison Rime Arodaky wedding gown and her long, lace veil.

She also shared a photo of she and her groom, who rocked a green suit, holding hands while posing in front of a colorful mural.

On her Story, Heléne shared a black and white photo of she and her new husband kissing along with the caption, “Got married.”

The couple had a “Brooklyn chic urban affair” at The Green Building venue, according to wedding videographers at Hello Super Studios.

Heléne first announced that she was engaged back on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, tweeting, “Happy Valentines Day strangers and friends ❤️ got engaged to the hottest guy I’ve ever met this week so….I’M FEELING IT.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!