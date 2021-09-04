Tom Brady Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 After the Buccaneers Super Bowl Victory Parade

Tom Brady has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

While talking about the upcoming NFL season, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed that he contracted the virus back in February.

Tom shared that he tested positive shortly after he and his teammates celebrated their 2021 Super Bowl win with a boat parade in Florida.

“I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” Tom shared with the Tampa Bay Times about playing again during the pandemic. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”

He continued, “It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Earlier this week, fans found out if Tom Brady is vaccinated or not.