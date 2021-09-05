All of Drake's Studio Albums, Ranked

Drake is a music industry heavyweight, and he’s continued to shatter records with his hit singles and albums for well over a decade now.

In celebration of the “One Dance” multi-talented entertainer’s brand new studio album Certified Lover Boy, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of his studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

Here’s how their ranking system works: “Creating our proprietary Metascores is a complicated process. We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone up to 2021′s Certified Lover Boy, here’s how Drake’s albums are ranked…