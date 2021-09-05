Angelina Jolie Cringes Over Salma Hayek's Birthday Tradition - Watch!

Top Stories
Salma Hayek rang in her 55th birthday with a little help from Angelina Jolie.

In a brand new video, Angelina cringed after learning what she’d have to do to her Eternals co-star in a Mexican tradition.

Click inside to see what Angelina did to Salma!

The tradition, called Mordida in Mexico, is done on birthdays, where recipient’s face is shoved into their cake for them to take their first bite.

“My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie Mi hermano sami y yo enseñandole a #anjelinajolie como se hace la mordida!” Salma wrote in the caption.

Salma and Angelina were surrounded by a little crowd, who urged Angelina to go big with the tradition – but it looks like Angelina needed a bit more encouragement.

Salma‘s brother, Sami, told her, “Okay, you’re going to do it.”

Angelina let out a scream and covered her face after pushing Salma‘s face into the dessert. Although, Salma came back with little to no cake on her face.

Find out why Salma almost missed out on her role in The Eternals here…
Photos: Instagram
