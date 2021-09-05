Top Stories
Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Make Cute Couple at 'Filming Italy Award' Event During Venice 2021

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel are looking so cute on the red carpet!

The 61-year-old actor and his longtime girlfriend showed off some cute PDA while arriving at the Filming Italy Award event on Sunday evening (September 5) during the 2021 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

For the event, Antonio sported a black suit and black T-shirt while Nicole looked pretty in a light blue blazer dress accessorized with a red bag.

The day before, Antonio joined co-star and longtime friend Penelope Cruz at the Venice premiere of their new movie Official Competition.

If you missed it, Antonio recently joined the cast of this highly-anticipated new movie!

10+ pictures inside of Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel stepping out for the red carpet event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Antonio Banderas, nicole kimpel

