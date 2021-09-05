Top Stories
Sun, 05 September 2021 at 8:52 am

Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Stunning Entrance in Orange at Venice Film Festival 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Stunning Entrance in Orange at Venice Film Festival 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy is continuing to bring her fashion A-game.

The 25-year-old actress was seen striking a pose at the taxi boats on Sunday (September 5), Day 5 of the 2021 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Anya looked chic as ever in an orange dress and matching shoes as she arrived at the festival for another day.

One day before, Anya wore a pink dress and beret with veil while attending the premiere of Last Night in Soho at the film festival.

Anya Taylor-Joy‘s new horror film is having its premiere at the festival, and director Edgar Wright is hoping audiences will keep the movie’s secrets to themselves. Find out what he said!
Photos: Getty Images
2021 Venice Film Festival, Anya Taylor Joy

