Bette Midler Suggests 'Women Refuse to Have Sex with Men' in Protest of Texas Abortion Law

Bette Midler is speaking out against the highly restrictive anti-abortion law that went into effect this week in Texas.

The new Senate Bill 8 now prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they’re pregnant. The bill does not all exceptions for pregnancy that are the result of incest or rape.

Under the law, private citizens can sue abortion clinics they suspect are performing now illegal abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, including driving someone to an appointment or helping them with the cost.

After the bill went into effect, the 75-year-old four-time Golden Globe winner shared a creative approach to protest.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Bette tweeted on Thursday (September 2).

The following day, Bette continued to speak out against the anti-choice law.

“This isn’t about guns, speech, money or war. It’s about women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy,” Bette wrote.

“That’s what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who’s going to stop it? They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they’ll just tolerate it,” she added. “They did the thing in the dead of night without care or effort because they genuinely believe that they’re only women, and they deserve what they get.”