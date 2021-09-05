Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days Sober: 'My Longest Streak Yet'

Chrissy Teigen is marking a big day in her sobriety journey.

On Saturday (September 4), the 35-year-old cookbook author celebrated 50 days sober.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!” Chrissy wrote on Instagram along with a video of her kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, climbing all over her while trying to do a workout.

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed,” Chrissy continued. “I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!”

Shortly after going through a pregnancy loss last year, Chrissy revealed that she had decided to get sober. You can read more about her sobriety journey here.