Elle King & Fiance Dan Tooker Reveal Their Child's Name!

Elle King is ready to share the news!

The 32-year-old “Exs & Ohs” singer and her fiance, tattoo artist Dan Tooker confirmed the happy news of their baby son’s arrival and name on Sunday (September 5).

And his name is…Lucky Levi Tooker!

“Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs., 1 oz. of absolute joy and love earthside,” Elle wrote in a sweet Instagram post.

“We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!” she added to the caption of the new family of three.

The couple first revealed their pregnancy back in March.

Her dad, Rob Schneider, then spilled the beans on social media a few days before Elle made the big reveal.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else welcomed a child in 2021…
Photos: Instagram
