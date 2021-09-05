Enrique Iglesias Says His Upcoming Album 'Might' Be His Last

Enrique Iglesias is ready for a change.

While promoting his upcoming tour with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, the 46-year-old singer revealed that his upcoming album, titled Final, may be his last.

“It might be my final album,” Enrique said in a Q&A shared on Instagram. “It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years.”

“There’s going to be Volume 1 and Volume 2, but they’re Final,” Enrique explained. “I don’t know. I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015.”

While he might not be releasing any more album, Enrique added that he’s “never gonna stop making music.”

“I’m never gonna stop writing songs because I love to write songs. Me encanta escribir canciones, pero I’m gonna do it in a different way,” Enrique continued. “Meaning, they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album. So this project to me is important.”

Enrique has been enjoying some time out of the spotlight over these past few years as he raises his three kids – Mary, 1, and 3-year-old twin Lucy and Nicholas – with longtime love Anna Kournikova.

Enrique Iglesias will be releasing Final Vol. 1 on September 17.