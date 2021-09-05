Top Stories
Sun, 05 September 2021 at 8:02 pm

Jason Momoa Gives Fans First Look at New 'Aquaman' Suit

Jason Momoa is going to look a bit different in the sequel to Aquaman.

The 42year-old actor dropped a first look at Arthur Curry’s new suit for the upcoming film.

“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j,” Jason captioned his Instagram,, first showing off the original and more classic gold and green suit that he wore in the first film.

In the second image, you can see Jason‘s suit has turned deep blue and grey, maybe hinting that he might be going even deeper into the ocean.

Aquaman 2 will bring back Amber Heard for the movie, and also star Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. No plot details have been revealed yet.

The new suit isn’t the only thing that Jason has revealed about the movie. See what else he shared with fans here!
