Top Stories
Niall Horan &amp; His Girlfriend Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Niall Horan & His Girlfriend Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Sun, 05 September 2021 at 7:35 pm

Jessica Chastain Gives Off Vintage Vibes in Berry Jumpsuit in Venice

Jessica Chastain Gives Off Vintage Vibes in Berry Jumpsuit in Venice

Jessica Chastain gives off retro vibes in a cranberry colored jumpsuit as she arrives at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Sunday afternoon (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

Just the night before, the -year-old actress joined Oscar Isaac for the premiere of their new HBO series, Scenes From A Marriage.

Ruth Wilson and Maria Sharapova were also seen arriving on the island around the same time as Jessica, as they prepared to attend premieres later in the evening.

Maria is pictured in a Dior dress at the Illusions Perdues event. Ruth was seen at the Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere.

FYI: Jessica wore a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

You can see 25+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain, Ruth Wilson and Maria Sharapova arriving at the Venice Film Festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 01
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 02
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 03
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 04
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 05
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 06
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 07
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 08
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 09
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 10
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 11
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 12
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 13
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 14
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 15
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 16
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 17
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 18
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 19
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 20
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 21
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 22
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 23
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 24
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 25
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 26
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 27
jessica chastian maria sharapova ruth wilson candids venice film festival 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Jessica Chastain, Maria Sharapova, Ruth Wilson, venice film festival

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images