Jessica Chastain Gives Off Vintage Vibes in Berry Jumpsuit in Venice

Jessica Chastain gives off retro vibes in a cranberry colored jumpsuit as she arrives at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Sunday afternoon (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

Just the night before, the -year-old actress joined Oscar Isaac for the premiere of their new HBO series, Scenes From A Marriage.

Ruth Wilson and Maria Sharapova were also seen arriving on the island around the same time as Jessica, as they prepared to attend premieres later in the evening.

Maria is pictured in a Dior dress at the Illusions Perdues event. Ruth was seen at the Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere.

FYI: Jessica wore a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

