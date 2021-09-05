Johnny Depp Screens His Movie 'City of Lies' at Deauville Film Festival 2021

Johnny Depp is taking the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival by storm!

The 58-year-old actor hit the red carpet for a screening of his movie City of Lies during the film festival on Sunday night (September 5) in Deauville, France.

For the screening, Johnny looked cool in a navy suit paired with a coordinating navy fedora.

City of Lies was screened “out of competition,” since it originally premiered at the Noir in Festival in Italy back in 2018.

The movie was supposed to hit theaters in September 2018, but was pulled after Johnny was sued for allegedly assaulting a location manager on the film’s set.

Saban Films eventually acquired the rights to City of Lies and released it earlier this year in select theaters.

Before the screening, Johnny sported a pinstripe jacket and black flat cap for the Conversation with Johnny Depp press conference where he chatted with the press about his film career.

