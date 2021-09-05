Top Stories
Sun, 05 September 2021 at 4:42 pm

JoJo Siwa Kisses Girlfriend Kylie Prew at 'The J Team' Premiere!

JoJo Siwa Kisses Girlfriend Kylie Prew at 'The J Team' Premiere!

JoJo Siwa lays a kiss on her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, at the premiere of her new movie, The J Team, at the Rose Bowl on Friday (September 3) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 18-year-old actress and singer wore a bright colored jumpsuit for the event, which doubled as both a drive-in screening and performance event for fans.

This marked JoJo and Kylie‘s first red carpet appearance together since revealing their relationship earlier this year. The two just recently celebrated five months together.

JoJo was also joined by her co-stars Julia Marley, Kerrynton Jones, and Kiara T. Romero at the event.

The J Team, centers on dancer JoJo, who is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.

The movie is streaming on Paramount+ now.

60+ pictures inside of JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew at the premiere of The J Team
Photos: Getty, Paramount+
