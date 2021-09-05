Kanye West Scores 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 with 'Donda'

Big news for Kanye West!

The 44-year-old rapper scored his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album Donda.

Donda scored 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending on Thursday, September 2, according to MRC Data.

Kanye is now one of only seven artists with at least 10 No. 1 albums in the history of the Billboard 200 chart.

Fellow artists with at least 10 No. 1 albums are The Beatles with 19, Jay-Z with 14, Bruce Springsteen with 11, Barbra Streisand with 11, Eminem with 10, and Elvis Presley with 10.

Kanye also ties with Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with 10 each.

Along with this new Billboard 200 milestone, Donda broke tons of music records.

