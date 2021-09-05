Kate Hudson Plays With A Dog At The Premiere of 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Kate Hudson crouches down on the red carpet to play with director Ana Lily Amirpour‘s dog at the premiere of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon during the 2021 Venice International Film Festival on Sunday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

The 42-year-old actress said her hellos to the cute canine on the red carpet before posing with Ana Lily, as well as co-stars Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein at the event.

Other stars seen at the premiere included Ruth Wilson and jury members Sarah Gadon and Virginie Efira.

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon focuses on a girl with unusual powers, who escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans.

FYI: Kate wore a red Valentino gown for the premiere. Sarah wore Greta Constantine.

