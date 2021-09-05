Lily-Rose Depp & Margaret Qualley Meet Up for Lunch in NYC!
Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley spending the day together!
Lily-Rose, 22, and Margaret, 26, met up with a friend for lunch at Carbone restaurant on Sunday afternoon (September 5) in New York City.
For their outing, Lily-Rose kept things cool and casual in a black blouse and jeans while Margaret sported a silk orange shirt and brown shorts paired with a red baseball hat.
After grabbing a bite to eat, the group of friends soaked up the sunny weather with a walk around the neighborhood.
