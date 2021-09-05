Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at His Tour Opener in Vegas, Eyewitness Reveals Details!

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still going strong! The proof? She attended his Love On Tour opening night show on Saturday (September 4) in Las Vegas, according to a video that’s floating around.

An eyewitness even shared what they saw from Olivia in the crowd.

“She was so happy and dancing all night!” an eyewitness who was at Harry’s opening night told E! News. “It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song…and having a good time with the people she was with.”

“The energy in the room was electric!” the eyewitness added. “You could tell how much he missed being on stage. It was one of the best shows I’ve ever been to!”

Olivia, 37, and Harry, 27, went public with their relationship in January of 2021 with these pics that broke the Internet. Olivia and Harry had been filming Don’t Worry Darling together in late 2020 when they met.

