Romeo Beckham Follows in Dad David Beckham's Footsteps; Joins Fort Lauderdale CF Soccer Team

Romeo Beckham is following in his dad, David Beckham‘s, footsteps.

It’s been revealed that Romeo, 19, is now on the official roster for the Fort Lauderdale CF, which is the sister club of Miami that competes in League One of the United Soccer League.

ESPN reports that Romeo, who is the second eldest son of David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, was seen on the bench over the weekend during the match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Romeo‘s Instagram profile also reads: “Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf.”

Many of his recent posts show him on the pitch and training for future games.

“Follow your dreams 🤍,” he captioned his latest. To which his mom replied, “We are so proud of you Romeo x.”

In a recent interview, Victoria opened up about Romeo‘s athletic ambitions.

“Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that’s what he wants to do,” she shared with British Vogue.

Just recently, Romeo was seen with girlfriend Mia Regan at Wimbledon.