Sarah Harding Dead - Girls Aloud Member Dies at 39

Sarah Harding has tragically passed away.

The singer and member of Girls Aloud died at the age of 39 after a battle with cancer, her mother confirmed on social media on Sunday (September 5).

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah rose to fame as a member of the record-breaking girl group Girls Aloud, which was named the U.K.’s biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century.

She also appeared in Bad Day and Coronation Street, as well as St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold. She also went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Sarah Harding‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.