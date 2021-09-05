Top Stories
Sarah Harding Dead - Girls Aloud Member Dies at 39

Sarah Harding Dead - Girls Aloud Member Dies at 39

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sun, 05 September 2021 at 1:19 pm

'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially big!

The Marvel movie opened at the No. 1 spot at the box office over Labor Day Weekend, Variety reports.

Click inside to read more…

The film opened to $71.4 million in its first weekend, and it is set to rack up $83.5 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend, beating early projections of $45 million to $50 million.

It’s also the second best of the pandemic era, behind Black Widow’s $80.3 million opening. It also marks a record for Labor Day openings, beating 2007’s Halloween.

Simu Liu stars in the movie as Shang-Chi, a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story.

The movie also features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Find out if you should stick around for the credits!
Just Jared on Facebook
new shang chi trailer simu liu 01
new shang chi trailer simu liu 02
new shang chi trailer simu liu 03
new shang chi trailer simu liu 04
new shang chi trailer simu liu 05
new shang chi trailer simu liu 06

Posted to: Box Office, Marvel, Movies, Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images