'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially big!

The Marvel movie opened at the No. 1 spot at the box office over Labor Day Weekend, Variety reports.

The film opened to $71.4 million in its first weekend, and it is set to rack up $83.5 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend, beating early projections of $45 million to $50 million.

It’s also the second best of the pandemic era, behind Black Widow’s $80.3 million opening. It also marks a record for Labor Day openings, beating 2007’s Halloween.

Simu Liu stars in the movie as Shang-Chi, a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story.

The movie also features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

