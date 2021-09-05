Top Stories
Sarah Harding Dead - Girls Aloud Member Dies at 39

Sarah Harding Dead - Girls Aloud Member Dies at 39

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sun, 05 September 2021 at 10:20 am

Taylor Swift Celebrates Anita Baker for Owning Her Masters

Taylor Swift Celebrates Anita Baker for Owning Her Masters

Taylor Swift is cheering for Anita Baker!

The legendary “Sweet Love” singer revealed that she now owns her master recordings, following a period when she asked fans to stop streaming until they came into her possession.

Click inside to read more…

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” Anita wrote along with a photo of her albums, The Rapture, The Songstress, Compositions, Giving You The Best That I Got and Rhythm of Love.

“Catalog, Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

“What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!,” Taylor Swift wrote, who has famously had her own fair share of struggles to regain control of her masters.

Back in March, Anita had revealed that she outlived her recording contracts and the music was legally supposed to return to her possession, referring to a reversion which allows musicians to get their copyrights after 35 years.

“Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that,” she said at the time.

Taylor Swift is also about to release her re-recorded version of a fan favorite album!
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift june 2021 01
taylor swift june 2021 02
taylor swift june 2021 03
taylor swift june 2021 04
taylor swift june 2021 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anita Baker, Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images