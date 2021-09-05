Taylor Swift Celebrates Anita Baker for Owning Her Masters

Taylor Swift is cheering for Anita Baker!

The legendary “Sweet Love” singer revealed that she now owns her master recordings, following a period when she asked fans to stop streaming until they came into her possession.

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” Anita wrote along with a photo of her albums, The Rapture, The Songstress, Compositions, Giving You The Best That I Got and Rhythm of Love.

“Catalog, Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

“What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!,” Taylor Swift wrote, who has famously had her own fair share of struggles to regain control of her masters.

Back in March, Anita had revealed that she outlived her recording contracts and the music was legally supposed to return to her possession, referring to a reversion which allows musicians to get their copyrights after 35 years.

“Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that,” she said at the time.

Taylor Swift is also about to release her re-recorded version of a fan favorite album!