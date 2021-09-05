Timothee Chalamet & Rami Malek Look Sharp Attending Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in Venice

The stars are stepping out for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner!

Timothee Chalamet and Rami Malek both looked so stylish while attending the event held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday evening (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Other stars in attendance included Cynthia Erivo, Timothee‘s Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, Voyagers actor Tye Sheridan, If Beale Street Could Talk actress KiKi Layne, Cherry actress Ciara Bravo, and The Greatest Showman actress Rebecca Ferguson.

The day before, Timothee and co-star Zendaya brought their fashion A-game while attending the world premiere of their new movie Dune, which is receiving rave reviews.

Earlier this week, Rami grabbed dinner with this famous friend!

