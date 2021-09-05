Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sun, 05 September 2021 at 2:19 am

Timothee Chalamet & Rami Malek Look Sharp Attending Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in Venice

Timothee Chalamet & Rami Malek Look Sharp Attending Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in Venice

The stars are stepping out for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner!

Timothee Chalamet and Rami Malek both looked so stylish while attending the event held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Saturday evening (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

Other stars in attendance included Cynthia Erivo, Timothee‘s Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, Voyagers actor Tye Sheridan, If Beale Street Could Talk actress KiKi Layne, Cherry actress Ciara Bravo, and The Greatest Showman actress Rebecca Ferguson.

The day before, Timothee and co-star Zendaya brought their fashion A-game while attending the world premiere of their new movie Dune, which is receiving rave reviews.

Earlier this week, Rami grabbed dinner with this famous friend!

15+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 01
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 02
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 03
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 04
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 05
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 06
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 07
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 08
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 09
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 10
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 11
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 12
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 13
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 14
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 15
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 16
timothee chalamet rami malek miu miu dinner in venice 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Ciara Bravo, Cynthia Erivo, KiKi Layne, Luca Guadagnino, Rami Malek, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Tye Sheridan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images