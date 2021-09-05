Top Stories
Niall Horan &amp; His Girlfriend Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Niall Horan & His Girlfriend Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Sun, 05 September 2021 at 8:01 pm

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Couple Up for Afternoon Stroll Around NYC

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Couple Up for Afternoon Stroll Around NYC

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are stepping out together!

The 37-year-old The Daily Show host and the 41-year-old actress were spotted out on a rare walk around New York City together on Friday afternoon (September 3).

Click inside to read more…

In a photo obtained by E! News, Trevor kept things casual in a white T-shirt, gray cargo pants, and white sneakers while Minka went cozy in a caramel-colored sweater, coordinating joggers, and Birkenstock sandals.

Trevor and Minka first started dating back in August 2020, but split up almost a year later in May 2021.

Earlier this summer, the two were seen holding hands while out to dinner with a few friends in NYC.

At the time, an insider shared that Trevor and Minka were “not officially back together,” but were “figuring things out.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images