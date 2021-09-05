Victoria Beckham Shares a Very Cheeky Photo of Her Husband David Beckham in the Pool

Top Stories
Victoria Beckham is giving the people a very intimate look at her husband, David Beckham!

The 47-year-old Spice Girls star shared a snap of her 46-year-old soccer star husband on Instagram on Sunday (September 5).

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!😎 📸me!!!,” she captioned the cheeky post, which featured David floating in a pool with his swimsuit pulled down and bare backside on display.

The couple just celebrated over two decades of marriage in July.

The whole family’s been having a fun summer: David was joined by his 16-year-old son, budding music star Cruz Beckham, who put his pink hair on display while doing backflips off their yacht earlier in the season.
Photos: Getty Images
