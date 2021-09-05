Top Stories
Sun, 05 September 2021 at 5:09 pm

Zendaya Steps Out In Style During Valentino's Venetian Dinner

Zendaya Steps Out In Style During Valentino's Venetian Dinner

Zendaya shows off her long legs in a chic dress at the Valentino dinner held at Harry’s Bar on Saturday night (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The event was thrown in celebration of the 25-year-old actress and Valentino Brand Ambassador, just a few days after her birthday and following the premiere of her new film, Dune, at the Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya, who is pictured with Valentino Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli and stylist Luxury Law, wore a chocolate brown organza and moiré faille puffed dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Timothee Chalamet, who stars with Zendaya in Dune, was on of the celebrity guests along with Jon Kortajarena, Christian Coppola, Richie Shazam, Jaime Xie, Sharon Dunkan, Stellan Skarsgård and Alejandra Onieva.

If you missed it, get all the details on the stunning necklace Zendaya wore to the Dune premiere!
Photos: Valentino/German Larkin
