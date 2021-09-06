Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals The Highest Point in Her Career!

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back at her 44-year movie career!

In a new interview, the 62-year-old two-time Golden Globe winner reflected on her career high.

Click inside to read more…

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie revealed that the moment came while filming the 2018 movie Halloween.

“When I was making the 2018 Halloween, the last scene of the movie that I had to shoot was a moment where Laurie Strode is sitting alone in a pickup truck, watching Michael Myers headed to a supermax prison where he will spend the rest of his life,” Jamie shared. “And she is seeing this person who has caused her 40 years of trauma being taken away.”

“And the scene was just me alone in a truck. When we went to shoot it, it’s just my little truck with about 14 cameras around it and cranes and lights and a crew,” she continued. “I was in my trailer preparing for my work, which was going to be emotional, cathartic. It was described as a moment where Laurie sort of replays the 40 years since this first occurred.”

“I’m someone who likes name tags because everybody knows my name, but often I don’t know anyone else’s,” Jamie added. “And so, whenever I start any project, I ask for everybody to wear a name tag. And this was now the end of the movie.”

Jamie concluded, “This is me shooting my last scene before I was going to fly home to be back with my family. And when I approached the set, the entire crew were standing in silent solidarity with their hands behind their backs. And everyone was wearing a name tag. And the name tag said, ‘We are Laurie Strode’. What they were saying was, ‘We are with you, Jamie, in this moment. And we know there’s nothing we can do to help you as you do this moment of work alone in a pickup truck. We believe in you, because we are you’. I gotta tell you, that may be the high point of my career.”



Jamie Lee Curtis‘ next movie Halloween Kills will be released in theaters on October 15 – check out the trailer here!