Lizzo Grabs Late-Night Dinner with Friends in West Hollywood

Mon, 06 September 2021 at 1:45 am

Lizzo is enjoying a night out!

The 33-year-old three-time Grammy winning entertainer made her way out to her ride after grabbing dinner with friends at the Catch restaurant on Friday night (September 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For her night out, Lizzo looked cool in a red and pink silk blouse paired with baggy jeans and white heels.

A few days later, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a couple hot shots of herself posing in a sheer purple dress with butterfly clips in her hair.

“Starin at ya dress cus it’s see-thru… talkin all the s–t u done been thru.. you say that u a Lizzbian girl me too😏,” Lizzo captioned the post, quoting Drake‘s new song “Girls Want Girls.”

If you missed it, Lizzo shared some interesting details about her personal hygiene.
