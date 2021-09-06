Salma Hayek Talks Sharing Bikini Photos on Social Media, Says 'I Have No Shame On It'

Salma Hayek is loving her body!

In a new interview, the 55-year-old actress talked about sharing photos of herself wearing bikinis on social media, and if she plans on cutting on back.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” Salma shared with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that most of her bikini pics all came from one vacation.

“I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” Salma continued, adding that sharing the photos has been “liberating.”

“I saved my pictures…I’m not in the same condition today, and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks,” Salma admitted. “I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them, but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!”

While she may realize that people might be over it, Salma has no plans to stop posting her bikini pics.

“People are sick of it, but I’m going to let them take a break,” Salma joked. “They’re going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day. No, they’re all from the same location.”

