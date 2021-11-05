'12 Dates of Christmas' Gets a Season 2 Trailer - Meet the New Stars!

The HBO Max holiday dating series 12 Dates of Christmas is returning for a second season and the first trailer has been released!

In the new trailer, we’re introduced to the season’s three singles – Amanda Grace Jenkins, Danny Escalante, and Markelle Smith.

Narrated by The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell, the series follows three singles as they escape to a stunning winter wonderland, each searching for someone special to bring home for the holidays. HBO Max promises that “season two will spice up the festive season with even more dating drama, romance, and surprises inside the fantasy lodge.”

Amanda identifies as a lesbian, Danny identifies as heterosexual, and Markelle identifies as gay.

12 Dates of Christmas premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, November 25. Watch the new trailer below!

