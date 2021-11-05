Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Aaron Rodgers is feeling the public pressure.

The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday (November 5) and discussed backlash for testing positive for COVID-19, previously saying he was “immunized,” which people thought meant vaccinated.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” he said.

“So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.” he continued, adding that the reporters were “on a witch hunt” to determine who was vaccinated.

“Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study,” he said, adding that he met with “a lot of” people in the medical field.

He said he wished he could explain he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but that he’s a “critical thinker,” claiming he did research and said he was allergic to something in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and scared off by Johnson & Johnson’s side effects.

Therefore, he underwent treatment at home by talking to “medical professionals,” but did not elaborate on what that treatment was.

He then petitioned the Packers to “accept my immunization status as under their vaccination protocol.”

He also referred to the slogan “my body, my choice,” and thanked Joe Rogan for giving him advice. He also must miss 10 days under NFL protocol for being unvaccinated, and will not be playing on Sunday’s (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The interview begins around the 1 hour 45 minute mark…