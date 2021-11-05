Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 5:38 pm

America Ferrera & Eva Longoria Celebrate the Season 2 Premiere of 'Gentefied' at Gentefied: A Taste of the BLVD

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are stepping out for the premiere of Gentefied season 2!

The pair were seen posing together at the Gentefied: Taste of the BLVD event at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, Calif. on Wednesday (November 3).

The exclusive event featured food and drink from various vendors, as well as appearances from Gentefied‘s cast and showrunners.

America, who acts as an executive producer and director on the show, was joined by cast members Angelique Cabral, Annie Gonzalez, Ava Grey, Bianca Melgara, Carlos Santos, Ivana Rojas, J.J. Soria, Julissa Calderon, Karrie Martin Lachney, Manuel Uriza and Melinna Bobadilla.

Also at the event were executive producers Aaliyah Williams, Charles D. King and Teri Weinberg, writers Francisco Cabrera-Feo and Keith Antone, and series co-creator Marvin Lemus.

America‘s former Ugly Betty co-star Chris Gorham made an appearance as well!

Gentefied follows the Morales cousins as they scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop — and pursue their own dreams — as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood. The second season of the show is set to premiere on Nov. 10.

It was announced earlier this year that America had signed on to star alongside Jared Leto in a new project!

Photos: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi
Posted to: America Ferrera, Angelique Cabral, Annie Gonzalez, Ava Grey, Bianca Melgara, Carlos Santos, Eva Longoria, Gentefied, Ivana Rojas, J.J. Soria, Julissa Calderon, Karrie Martin Lachney, Manuel Uriza, Melinna Bobadilla, Netflix

