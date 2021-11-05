Andrew Garfield Says His 'Spider-Man' Experience Was 'Heartbreaking' For This Reason

Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker from 2012 to 2014 in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Now, the 38-year-old actor is opening up about his experience in the two films, revealing it to be “heartbreaking”.

In an interview with The Guardian, Andrew looked back on his tenure as the webslinger, and opened up about how excited he was at first.

“I went from being a naïve boy to growing up [really fast],” Andrew says. “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience?”

He adds that he realized that there were “millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.”

Andrew also recounted his experience at Comic-Con, when he was revealed to be the new face of the superhero.

“Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible, and I found that–find that–heartbreaking in all matters of the culture.”

He adds, “Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

There are rumors that Andrew may be in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, along with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

